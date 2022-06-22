Grassi Investment Management Acquires 16,300 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,066 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 3.7% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $35,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $297,284,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

