Grassi Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.3% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.