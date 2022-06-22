Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,361 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.81. 15,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,359. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

