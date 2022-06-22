Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 463,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,618,424. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $263.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

