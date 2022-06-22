Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.09. 36,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

