Grimm Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a total market cap of $12,783.79 and approximately $37.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00077450 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

