H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.60. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.69%.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.20.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in H.B. Fuller stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of H.B. Fuller worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

