Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Market Capitalization Tops $709,299.74

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $709,299.74 and approximately $8,256.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hakka.Finance

HAKKA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

