Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 10,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 796,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The firm has a market cap of $764.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,854 shares of company stock worth $260,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 345,137 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth $12,298,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $7,249,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

