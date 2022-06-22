Hillman Co. Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Hillman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,231 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. Coinbase Global accounts for 1.5% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $152,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $116,815,000 after buying an additional 356,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 363,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $165.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

