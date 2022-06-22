HoDooi (HOD) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.83 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00746761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00069750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014891 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

