Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) vs. Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Critical Comparison

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 4.88% 7.02% 3.13% Vicinity Motor -50.44% -36.45% -24.50%

This table compares Honda Motor and Vicinity Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $129.64 billion 0.33 $6.29 billion $3.68 6.80 Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.36 -$7.32 million ($0.36) -3.97

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Honda Motor and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Honda Motor beats Vicinity Motor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Life creation and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, walking assist devices, and portable battery inverter power sources. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

