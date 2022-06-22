Honest Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Honest has a total market cap of $818,129.64 and $934.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00456428 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00068604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

