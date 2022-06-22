Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 33.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $56,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.48. The company had a trading volume of 103,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

