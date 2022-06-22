HYA Advisors Inc Purchases 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Boeing stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.12. 53,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,027,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average is $179.93. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

