Icapital Wealth LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.