Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NGVT opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.96. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 521.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

