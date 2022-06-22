Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,673,196 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 55.27 per share, with a total value of 313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 55.49 per share, with a total value of 215,204,536.42.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 57.34 per share, for a total transaction of 10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 57.32 per share, for a total transaction of 41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 57.10 per share, for a total transaction of 335,012,437.80.

Shares of BRK-B stock traded down 1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 269.79. 4,172,809 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 309.07.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

