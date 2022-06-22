Insider Buying: Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Insider Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI – Get Rating) insider Garry Charny acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.86 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of A$11,160.00 ($7,750.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Centuria Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 234.04%.

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through five segments: Property Funds Management, Developments, Investment Bonds Management, Co-Investments, and Corporate. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

