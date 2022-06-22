Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $34.17. 971,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,924. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,214,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 173,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

