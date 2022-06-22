inSure Hits 1-Day Volume of $125,961.00 (SURE)

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, inSure has traded flat against the dollar. One inSure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. inSure has a total market cap of $34.02 million and $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About inSure

inSure is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . inSure’s official website is insuretoken.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure

