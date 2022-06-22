Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IVZ. Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Invesco has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 720,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $15,848,960.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,532,689 shares of company stock worth $120,993,407. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco by 67.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 27,525 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 41.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 9.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 40.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.