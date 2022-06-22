Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 22nd (AAL, ABSSF, ACAD, AKR, APF, AXU, BARC, BBBY, BDRBF, BHP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 22nd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,450 ($42.26) to GBX 3,350 ($41.03). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$26.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $31.00 to $20.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 300 ($3.67). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $3.25 to $1.75.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 369 ($4.52) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $3.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $14.00 to $7.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$62.00.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($32.34) to GBX 2,590 ($31.72). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $19.00.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €16.50 ($17.37) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $259.00 to $255.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $26.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $380.00 to $290.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $123.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $168.00 to $164.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $121.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $181.00 to $162.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $18.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $155.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 594 ($7.28) to GBX 500 ($6.12). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.60 ($25.89) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €75.00 ($78.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $30.00.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €40.00 ($42.11) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $142.00 to $126.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to C$79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $225.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $72.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €650.00 ($684.21) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $27.00 to $22.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price cut by Compass Point from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $130.00 to $88.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $92.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $125.00 to $75.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $99.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point from $27.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to C$22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €110.00 ($115.79) to €27.50 ($28.95).

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($105.26) to €80.00 ($84.21).

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $290.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $123.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $140.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $3.00.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $5.00 to $2.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $14.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from $88.00 to $80.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $36.50 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $5.00.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 49.25 to 46.90. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 237 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.18). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $75.00 to $67.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,500 ($79.62) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $142.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$14.15 to C$14.25.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target cut by Compass Point from $17.00 to $15.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its price target cut by Compass Point from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 594 ($7.28) to GBX 500 ($6.12). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $18.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $70.00.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $3.50. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $200.00 to $160.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target increased by ATB Capital to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €31.60 ($33.26) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $25.00 to $22.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $54.00.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to C$138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

