Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 22nd (AAL, ABSSF, ACAD, AKR, APF, AXU, BARC, BBBY, BDRBF, BHP)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 22nd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,450 ($42.26) to GBX 3,350 ($41.03). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$26.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $31.00 to $20.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 300 ($3.67). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $3.25 to $1.75.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 369 ($4.52) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $3.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $14.00 to $7.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$62.00.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($32.34) to GBX 2,590 ($31.72). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $19.00.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €16.50 ($17.37) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $259.00 to $255.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $26.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $380.00 to $290.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $123.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $168.00 to $164.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $121.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $181.00 to $162.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $18.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $155.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 594 ($7.28) to GBX 500 ($6.12). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.60 ($25.89) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €75.00 ($78.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $30.00.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €40.00 ($42.11) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $142.00 to $126.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to C$79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $225.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $72.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €650.00 ($684.21) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $27.00 to $22.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price cut by Compass Point from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $130.00 to $88.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $92.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $125.00 to $75.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $99.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point from $27.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to C$22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €110.00 ($115.79) to €27.50 ($28.95).

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($105.26) to €80.00 ($84.21).

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $290.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $123.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $140.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $3.00.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $5.00 to $2.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $14.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from $88.00 to $80.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $36.50 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $5.00.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 49.25 to 46.90. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 237 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.18). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $75.00 to $67.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,500 ($79.62) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $142.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$14.15 to C$14.25.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target cut by Compass Point from $17.00 to $15.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its price target cut by Compass Point from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 594 ($7.28) to GBX 500 ($6.12). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $18.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $70.00.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $3.50. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $200.00 to $160.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target increased by ATB Capital to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €31.60 ($33.26) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $25.00 to $22.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $54.00.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to C$138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

