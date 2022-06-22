iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,282 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 2.0% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Choreo LLC owned 1.64% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $40,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,778. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79.

