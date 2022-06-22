iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Raised by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 14.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $37,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,465. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day moving average is $241.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

