iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Choreo LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $95,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,113 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $218.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,755. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

