Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $238,759.00

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $238,759.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

