Ixcoin Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (IXC)

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 66.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $198,453.16 and approximately $12.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded 64.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,265,444 coins. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.