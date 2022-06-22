Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Cap of $397,599.45

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $397,599.45 and $6,681.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,398.03 or 1.00082245 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008763 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002453 BTC.
About Jarvis Network
According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “
Buying and Selling Jarvis Network
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.