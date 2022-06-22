JOE (JOE) Price Up 2.5% This Week

JOE (JOE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, JOE has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. JOE has a market cap of $61.99 million and $4.63 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00067810 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00014106 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 280,146,685 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

