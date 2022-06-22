Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 281,195 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,195 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,642,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,396,474 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

