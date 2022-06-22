Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 3,503,394 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 9.93% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,462,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 120,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.78. The stock had a trading volume of 265,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

