Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 4,202,345 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,986,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 3.34% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $888,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $694,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,882. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.29 and a 200 day moving average of $170.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

