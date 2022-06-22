JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €74.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.61% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($69.47) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €70.07 ($73.75).

Shares of Basf stock traded up €0.33 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €46.08 ($48.50). 3,139,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.85. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €44.95 ($47.32) and a fifty-two week high of €69.52 ($73.18).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

