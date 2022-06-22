JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 630

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($7.72) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($7.59) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.43) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 580 ($7.10) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 600 ($7.35) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 661,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

