Kalmar 24-Hour Volume Tops $53,017.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $53,017.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00450810 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,042,260 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

