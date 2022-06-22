Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $20.37 million and $6.16 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $101.87 or 0.00499809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Keep3rV1 Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

