Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $126.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,397. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

