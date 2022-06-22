Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $18.51 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $18.51 million and $722,463.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,289,356 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

