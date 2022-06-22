Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 9.3%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $38.40. 253,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,520,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after purchasing an additional 305,766 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 14.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,978,000 after buying an additional 360,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 60.0% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

