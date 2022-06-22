Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $84.68.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.
About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.
