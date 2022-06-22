Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading 7% Higher

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.88. 5,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 562,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,700,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 222.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,356 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,635,000 after purchasing an additional 853,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.