Lanceria Price Reaches $0.0048 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $10,269.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lanceria alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00746761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00069750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.