Legacy Financial Group LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.