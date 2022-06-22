Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 420,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGCP. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after buying an additional 2,965,830 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in BGC Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 2,425,216 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,360,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 7,524,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after buying an additional 1,819,460 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 82,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

BGC Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

