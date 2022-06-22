LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 54.5% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $261.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

