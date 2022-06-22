Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $425.83.

Shares of LAD opened at $264.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.12. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $252.56 and a 12-month high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

