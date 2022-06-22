Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.26

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.26 and last traded at C$112.00, with a volume of 166594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$114.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.66. The firm has a market cap of C$37.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.0374641 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$662,270.09.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

