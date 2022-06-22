Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $767.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.