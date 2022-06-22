Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,578,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846,066. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

